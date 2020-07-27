Delays in suspected 'Isis trio' matter as defence cites consultation issues

The matter against three alleged Isis affiliates accused of the 2018 murder of two elderly botanists experienced further delays when the trio appeared in the Durban high court on Monday.

Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife Fatima Patel and their Malawian boarder, Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa, appeared briefly in court where their matter had been set down for pre-trial.

The matter against the trio, charged with the kidnapping and murder of British-born Cape Town botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders in northern KwaZulu-Natal in February 2018, had been transferred to the high court as early as May. However the case was hampered by setbacks due to strict Covid-19 regulations, which included issues concerning the transportation of inmates to and from prison during lockdown.