Four bust breaking into crime scene used by 'kidnapping syndicate'

Police have arrested four people, including a woman, for breaking into a house outside Johannesburg allegedly used by a kidnapping syndicate.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said they were arrested on Sunday allegedly trying to remove items from the Kliprivier house, which had been raided just days earlier by the police.

Officers raided the house on Thursday after receiving information that it was being used as a base by a kidnapping syndicate.

“A tip-off was received that the four, who included the wife of the homeowner, had broken into the property and were removing certain items,” said Naidoo. “They have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and will be appearing court soon.”