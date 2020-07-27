South Africa

Four bust breaking into crime scene used by 'kidnapping syndicate'

Wife of homeowner, along with three men, arrested while allegedly breaking into house where firearms and military uniforms were found

27 July 2020 - 15:44 By Graeme Hosken
Four people have been arrested for breaking into a house in Gauteng allegedly used by a kidnapping syndicate.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Police have arrested four people, including a woman, for breaking into a house outside Johannesburg allegedly used by a kidnapping syndicate.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said they were arrested on Sunday allegedly trying to remove items from the Kliprivier house, which had been raided just days earlier by the police.

Officers raided the house on Thursday after receiving information that it was being used as a base by a kidnapping syndicate.

“A tip-off was received that the four, who included the wife of the homeowner, had broken into the property and were removing certain items,” said Naidoo. “They have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and will be appearing court soon.”

He said the woman had not provided information on the whereabouts of her husband, who was on the run from police.

The four bring the number of people arrested for the kidnapping of an Indian businessman earlier this month to nine.

Police had swooped on the Kliprivier house after an earlier operation led to the arrest of three South Africans in Fordsburg.

During the raid on the house, police recovered an assortment of firearms, including assault rifles, and handguns, and foreign military uniforms.

Police freed the businessman in a follow-up operation after they raided a house in Kensington. The businessman was kidnapped on July 2.

The businessman was unharmed, said Naidoo, although he had lost weight.

He said the four arrested on Sunday would appear in court later this week on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

