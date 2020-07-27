South Africa

'It's not fair': Shepherd Bushiri disappointed by fraud case delay

27 July 2020 - 13:58 By Nomahlbi Jordaan
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in the Pretoria high court on Monday. File photo.
Image: Facebook/Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

The case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has been postponed to October.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and his wife appeared in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case was postponed to October 16 for a pre-trial conference.

The two were arrested in February 2019 by the Hawks on charges of fraud and money laundering involving more than R15m.

In a statement released by the church, Bushiri said he was disappointed the court had granted the state a postponement to “get their house in order”.

“This trial should have proceeded because it was booked for the whole month of August,” Bushiri said.

“I feel it is unfair because my lawyers were ready to proceed with the trial.

“We have faith in the justice system and we do believe we will get justice one day and will be able to live our lives freely,” he said.

Bushiri said he and Mary were ready to “clear” their names.

“We are very grateful for your prayers and support.”

Earlier, the church appealed to its members to “keep calm” and adhere to safety protocols before the couple appeared in court.

© TimesLIVE

