Jaguar splits in half during rollover, motorist badly hurt

A motorist suffered serious injuries after losing control of his Jaguar XE around a bend, rolling and colliding with three trees on Ysterhout Drive in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. The accident occurred on Sunday evening, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

"The Jaguar was torn in half by the force of the impact," said Campbell.

He said paramedics found the injured man lying in the road after he was ejected from his vehicle.

"Bystanders were supporting and keeping him still in case of a spinal injury."

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

