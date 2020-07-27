South Africa

Jaguar splits in half during rollover, motorist badly hurt

27 July 2020 - 07:51 By TimesLIVE
The motorist who was driving this Jaguar XE is receiving treatment in hospital after losing control of his vehicle.
Image: ER24

A motorist suffered serious injuries after losing control of his Jaguar XE around a bend, rolling and colliding with three trees on Ysterhout Drive in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. The accident occurred on Sunday evening, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

"The Jaguar was torn in half by the force of the impact," said Campbell.

He said paramedics found the injured man lying in the road after he was ejected from his vehicle.

"Bystanders were supporting and keeping him still in case of a spinal injury." 

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Minibus taxi sends car flying through wall of Randfontein home

The driver of a VW Polo vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when his car was rear-ended by a minibus taxi and sent crashing through the ...
News
22 hours ago

One dead, another critical after N2 truck accident near Tongaat

One person has died and another been left in a critical condition after a truck accident on the N2, north of Durban, on Thursday
News
3 days ago

MEC promises thorough investigation after KZN mayor's convoy kills two girls in 'high speed' crash

Two girls, aged 12 and 13, died after they were run over by a backup vehicle escorting the KwaNongoma mayor on the R66 in White City on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

