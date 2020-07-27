Joburg teen sues Facebook for name of Insta stalker who threatened rape & murder

A terrified teenager has had to turn to the high court to force Facebook to reveal the identity of an anonymous poster who threatened her with rape, gang rape and murder.

In the matter, which will be argued in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday, the 13-year-old pupil's lawyers say Facebook Inc (which owns the Instagram platform) had played a callous game of cat and mouse with her.

“The game itself is odious because the applicant is not a ‘cat’ and Facebook is certainly not a ‘mouse’.

“It is one of the largest, richest and most powerful corporations in the world. The applicant, on the other hand, is a 13-year-old girl who simply wants to protect herself from the most horrific harm imaginable.

“She ought never to have had to face the hurdles that Facebook’s impenetrable fortress put in her way.”

The graphic messages were posted on her Instagram platform over five days in May this year.

Since then, the teenager says in her court papers, she has been too scared to return to school, she is too afraid to be left alone at home and struggles to eat or sleep.

She believes that the poster - who opened and closed Instagram accounts over five days using different names with the variation of the word “killer” - is someone who knows her because he, or she, made reference to pupils in her class.