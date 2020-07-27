Police shooting of taxi theft suspects under investigation by Ipid

A shootout between police and alleged taxi thieves, during which three people were killed, is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Two Parkview police officers were patrolling on Saturday when they allegedly "spotted the suspects stealing a minibus".

"It is alleged one of the suspects pointed a gun towards the police officers when they approached their vehicle and then drove away."

A shootout ensued, and three suspects were shot dead. One suspect was arrested.

Ipid said: "It is alleged the suspects were found in possession of one pistol, two jammers, house breaking implements, car breaking implements and a lot of car keys and ignitions."

The suspects were allegedly driving a vehicle with two false registration numbers.

The deceased were taken to the Hillbrow mortuary, and the vehicle in which they were travelling was towed to the police vehicle investigation unit.

The police officers have been ordered to book in all the firearms at the police station.

© TimesLIVE