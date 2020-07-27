South Africa

Police shooting of taxi theft suspects under investigation by Ipid

27 July 2020 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
Three suspected minibus thieves were killed during a shootout with police on the weekend. File photo.
Three suspected minibus thieves were killed during a shootout with police on the weekend. File photo.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

A shootout between police and alleged taxi thieves, during which three people were killed, is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Two Parkview police officers were patrolling on Saturday when they allegedly "spotted the suspects stealing a minibus".

"It is alleged one of the suspects pointed a gun towards the police officers when they approached their vehicle and then drove away."

A shootout ensued, and three suspects were shot dead. One suspect was arrested.

Ipid said: "It is alleged the suspects were found in possession of one pistol, two jammers, house breaking implements, car breaking implements and a lot of car keys and ignitions."

The suspects were allegedly driving a vehicle with two false registration numbers.

The deceased were taken to the Hillbrow mortuary, and the vehicle in which they were travelling was towed to the police vehicle investigation unit.

The police officers have been ordered to book in all the firearms at the police station.

© TimesLIVE

WATCH | Police accused of 'absurd' use of water canon, stun grenades to quell hospitality industry protest

Restaurateurs, coffee shops, an internet cafe, and the DA shadow minister for transport Manny de Freitas were drenched by a police water cannon ...
News
2 days ago

Bullet still lodged in head of civilian caught in OR Tambo heist crossfire

The mother of a 26-year-old man shot in the head during a gun battle between police and suspects at OR Tambo International Airport is distraught that ...
News
4 days ago

Former Ipid boss Robert McBride to head State Security Agency foreign branch

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new head of the State Security Agency foreign branch - former Independent Police Investigative Directorate ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bush Doesn't Care About Black People
Kanye West makes chaotic presidential rally debut in South Carolina
X