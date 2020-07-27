South Africa

Protesters go on the rampage in Pietermaritzburg suburb

27 July 2020 - 13:15 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Protesters blocked the entrance and exit to Copesville on Monday.
Protesters blocked the entrance and exit to Copesville on Monday.
Image: supplied

The entrance and exit to Copesville in Pietermaritzburg were blocked off by protesters from a neighbouring informal settlement on Monday.

No vehicles had been allowed to enter or exit the suburb, east of the city, since the early hours of Monday morning. 

Angry protesters burnt tyres on the main road, threw bottles at a fire engine that arrived on scene and attempted to run taxis out of the area. 

A private security vehicle was seen racing to a ward councillor's home after protesters demanded that he leave the area.

Some protesters were demanding free electricity.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were at the scene.

“Police are at the scene to stabilise the situation after the community embarked on a protest at Copesville and the R33 where they blockaded the road with burning tyres. Public order police and Mountain Rise SAPS are at the scene.” 

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Pietermaritzburg residents protest over power outage

Several protests about electricity took place in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.
News
4 hours ago

Metrorail suspends service in Retreat in the Western Cape for Monday due to protests

Metrorail in the Western Cape on Sunday evening suspended its limited train service between Cape Town and Retreat for Monday.
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X