Protesters go on the rampage in Pietermaritzburg suburb

The entrance and exit to Copesville in Pietermaritzburg were blocked off by protesters from a neighbouring informal settlement on Monday.

No vehicles had been allowed to enter or exit the suburb, east of the city, since the early hours of Monday morning.

Angry protesters burnt tyres on the main road, threw bottles at a fire engine that arrived on scene and attempted to run taxis out of the area.

A private security vehicle was seen racing to a ward councillor's home after protesters demanded that he leave the area.

Some protesters were demanding free electricity.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were at the scene.

“Police are at the scene to stabilise the situation after the community embarked on a protest at Copesville and the R33 where they blockaded the road with burning tyres. Public order police and Mountain Rise SAPS are at the scene.”

