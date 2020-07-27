South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri's church asks supporters to 'keep calm' ahead of his court appearance

27 July 2020 - 09:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are due to appear in the Pretoria high court on Monday. File photo.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are due to appear in the Pretoria high court on Monday. File photo.
Image: Facebook/Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has appealed to its members to “keep calm” as its leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are due to appear in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The charismatic couple face charges of money-laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

“The Enlightened Christian Gathering church would like appeal to its members, followers and partners to keep calm and be in prayer as our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, appear before the Pretoria high court on Monday, July 2020,” Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said.

He urged Bushiri’s supporters who will be attending court to observe and adhere to safety protocols.

“Further, the church would also like to extend its deepest appreciation to those who have been sending messages of solidarity though the hashtag #IstandWithMajor1,” Nyondo said.

Amidst COVID-19, we thank all those that have turned up to stand with our father, Major 1, as they appear before the High Court today. #IstandWithMajor1

Posted by ECG News Online on Monday, 27 July 2020

READ MORE

Bushiri money laundering case brought forward owing to 'security matters': NPA

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will not be appearing in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
News
1 year ago

'This is the work of God' - Bushiri congregants thankful after bail set

Enlightened Christian Gathering congregants celebrated the release of prophet and prophetess Bushiri.
News
1 year ago

'I am innocent,' prophet Shepherd Bushiri tells a packed courtroom

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri is “happily married” and not involved in money laundering, organised crime or ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bush Doesn't Care About Black People
Kanye West makes chaotic presidential rally debut in South Carolina
X