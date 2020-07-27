Shepherd Bushiri's church asks supporters to 'keep calm' ahead of his court appearance

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has appealed to its members to “keep calm” as its leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are due to appear in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The charismatic couple face charges of money-laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

“The Enlightened Christian Gathering church would like appeal to its members, followers and partners to keep calm and be in prayer as our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, appear before the Pretoria high court on Monday, July 2020,” Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said.

He urged Bushiri’s supporters who will be attending court to observe and adhere to safety protocols.

“Further, the church would also like to extend its deepest appreciation to those who have been sending messages of solidarity though the hashtag #IstandWithMajor1,” Nyondo said.