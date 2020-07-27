‘We want to know who killed our mother and aunt’

Losing family members to murder is absolutely devastating, but not knowing who killed them makes the pain so much worse, the Ngqungwana family from KwaMagxaki, near Port Elizabeth, whose mother and aunt were shot dead almost two weeks ago, say.

The family is now being supported by the KwaMagxaki Dwellers Forum, which will hand over a petition to police demanding more visible policing in the area.

Phumla Judith Ngqungwana, 73, Nozizwe Ngqungwana, 79, and a third woman, who is not being named, had been dropped off by a relative on July 15 at Phumla’s home after attending a funeral when they were accosted by two men.

The relative intended to pick up his son and return to Phumla’s house soon after.

Just after he drove off, the women, who were entering the house, were accosted by two gun-toting men, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

Once inside the house Phumla and Nozizwe had been forced into one room and their companion into another, Naidu said.

They were then all ordered to lie down on the floor.

“Shots were then heard in one room,” Naidu said.

She said the relative who had given the women a lift had returned with his son shortly after the two women were killed and they too were ushered into a room and robbed.

“Their cellphones, wallets and vehicle keys were taken. The suspects fled with their maroon Mazda 6, which was later found abandoned in the same area.”