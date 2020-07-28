South Africa

Anguish for family as police search for elderly couple 'attacked on smallholding'

28 July 2020 - 13:26 By Iavan Pijoos
Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were allegedly attacked on their smallholding in Hartswater, Northern Cape, on Sunday. Four people have been arrested.
Image: Supplied

Family members of the Brand household from Hartswater in the Northern Cape are in anguish as police search for an elderly couple who went missing after a suspected robbery at the weekend, with their fears heightened by the discovery of their daughter's body.

Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were allegedly attacked on their smallholding on Sunday.

After a search, Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung in North West and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe after 11pm on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed on Tuesday that three suspects were initially arrested, a 42-year-old woman and two males aged 18 and 19. He said police had also arrested a fourth suspect aged 20.

The three suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of Danie's stolen vehicle. The car was being driven by the woman, Naidoo said.

“At this stage, the motive for the attack is suspected to be robbery,” Naidoo said.

AfriForum’s national spokesman Marius Muller told TimesLIVE that a second daughter of the couple, and her family, arrived from Potchefstroom late on Monday.

Muller said the family, who were not ready to speak to the media, was having counselling sessions with a registered trauma counsellor from a neighbouring town.

“With any violent crime it is always a huge shock about the manner in which their loved ones were taken away from them. They are taking it extremely hard.

“We will continue to support them throughout this difficult time.”

© TimesLIVE

