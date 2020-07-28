Cloud computing to help save Cape’s fynbos region, home to 6,000 unique plants

In the mountains, valleys and plains of the Cape, there are about 6,000 species of plants that are not found anywhere else in the world. But as the climate changes and invasive species and human development elbow them out of their natural niches, they are rapidly disappearing.

It has been 70 years since Erica turgida, with its willowy thin branches and small cup-like pink flowers, was last seen in the wild - even though it was once common around Kenilworth in Cape Town. And this little plant is one of many. Almost 40 plants in the Western Cape have gone extinct since 1900. This is about 500 times higher than the background extinction rate, which is the natural rate at which plants become extinct.

According to a Nature study published last year, the region saw the second worst number of plant extinctions after Hawaii. In response to the paper, South African National Biodiversity Institute scientist Tony Rabelo said: “The Cape Flora has a very high density of species that occur nowhere else on Earth, so any impacts in the area have a very disproportionate impact on species.”

Now, a team of researchers from the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) have developed a method of catching problems in the fynbos before they irreparably damage an area.

With the seasonal fires that sweep through the Cape, its fynbos vegetation is always in a state of recovery. This makes it difficult to tell whether the plants and biome are healthy. Researchers from the SAEON have won a grant that will allow them to monitor the region’s fynbos in real-time.