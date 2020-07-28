COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The biggest blunder in SA’s economic history': Floyd Shivambu on IMF loan
Employers opt for salary cuts rather than job losses: survey
When given the choice, most employers who have had to make tough financial decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic have chosen pay cuts over retrenchments.
This is according to a survey by remuneration and HR consultancy 21st Century.
“Where there is financial pressure and crisis management, a large percentage of respondents said they were reducing pay as a preferred choice to avoid retrenchments. There has also been a marked escalation in increase freezes, compared to previous years,” it said.
The company said these findings were based on a series of studies it conducted, aimed at understanding changes in the workplace since the start of the outbreak.
'The biggest blunder in SA’s economic history': Floyd Shivambu on IMF loan
The biggest blunder in South Africa’s economic history. https://t.co/Z0NtirAdju— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 27, 2020