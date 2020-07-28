COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The biggest blunder in SA’s economic history': Floyd Shivambu on IMF loan

July 28 2020 - 07:37

Employers opt for salary cuts rather than job losses: survey

When given the choice, most employers who have had to make tough financial decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic have chosen pay cuts over retrenchments.

This is according to a survey by remuneration and HR consultancy 21st Century.

“Where there is financial pressure and crisis management, a large percentage of respondents said they were reducing pay as a preferred choice to avoid retrenchments. There has also been a marked escalation in increase freezes, compared to previous years,” it said.

The company said these findings were based on a series of studies it conducted, aimed at understanding changes in the workplace since the start of the outbreak.