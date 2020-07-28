South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The biggest blunder in SA’s economic history': Floyd Shivambu on IMF loan

28 July 2020 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
Former striker Kaizer Motaung Junior talks to King Goodwill Zwelethini during his visit to the royal palace as part of the Kaizer Motaung Juis channeling his energy to help feed needy communities impacted by Covid-19
Former striker Kaizer Motaung Junior talks to King Goodwill Zwelethini during his visit to the royal palace as part of the Kaizer Motaung Juis channeling his energy to help feed needy communities impacted by Covid-19
Image: Supplied

July 28 2020 - 07:37

Employers opt for salary cuts rather than job losses: survey

When given the choice, most employers who have had to make tough financial decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic have chosen pay cuts over retrenchments.

This is according to a survey by remuneration and HR consultancy 21st Century.

“Where there is financial pressure and crisis management, a large percentage of respondents said they were reducing pay as a preferred choice to avoid retrenchments. There has also been a marked escalation in increase freezes, compared to previous years,” it said.

The company said these findings were based on a series of studies it conducted, aimed at understanding changes in the workplace since the start of the outbreak.

July 28 2020 - 07:26

'The biggest blunder in SA’s economic history': Floyd Shivambu on IMF loan

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Fedsas awaits Motshekga on new directives on school reopening before taking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X