Free State trucker 'just trying to get back home' before brutal stabbing

A long-haul trucker was on his way home to his wife in Memel, in the Free State, when his vehicle got a puncture.

He was forced to pull over to the side of the road, some 20km from Ermelo, Mpumalanga. It was here — on the side of the N11 from Amersfoort just before 7pm on Friday — that he would be brutally killed.

Jan Stickling, 58, who worked at KRM Plastics, was making his way home with an empty load when the incident took place. He had just finished offloading a delivery of polythene water tanks to eMalahleni after a trip to the company's factory in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Lindi Kluge, speaking on behalf of the company, said workers and drivers at the factory in KZN were in shock after the brutal death of their colleague. Some truck drivers were too scared to drive in the area the following day.

Stickling had worked at the company since 2012 and was described as friendly and always willing to help.