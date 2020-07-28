South Africa

Gauteng and KZN account for 60% of new Covid-19 infections as SA cases climb to 459,761

SA confirms 190 additional Covid-19 related deaths, taking total to 7,257

28 July 2020 - 21:21 By TimesLIVE
Kholofelo Chauke at a drive-through Covid-19 testing station in Illovo, Johannesburg. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 60% of the 7,235 total new infections on Tuesday.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal headlined the latest increase in new Covid-19 cases, accounting for 60% of the 7,235 total new infections.

SA has 459,761 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday night, according to health ministry figures. Of the new infections, 2,265 were recorded in Gauteng and 2,119 in KZN.

The ministry also reported 190 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national total to 7,257.

Of the new deaths, 62 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in Gauteng, 49 from Western Cape, 13 from the North West and 11 from the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng is still the country's Covid-19 epicentre in terms of total recorded infections, with 164,584 cases to date.

The Western Cape has 92,983, after having recorded fewer than 400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Eastern Cape has 75,067 confirmed infections, KwaZulu-Natal 68,101 cases, the Free State 18,134 cases, the North West 17,791, Mpumalanga 11,552, Limpopo 7,502 and the Northern Cape 3,997.

These figures are based on 2,830,635 total tests, of which 28,424 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

