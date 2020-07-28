Gauteng and KZN account for 60% of new Covid-19 infections as SA cases climb to 459,761

The ministry also reported 190 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national total to 7,257.

Of the new deaths, 62 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in Gauteng, 49 from Western Cape, 13 from the North West and 11 from the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng is still the country's Covid-19 epicentre in terms of total recorded infections, with 164,584 cases to date.

The Western Cape has 92,983, after having recorded fewer than 400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Eastern Cape has 75,067 confirmed infections, KwaZulu-Natal 68,101 cases, the Free State 18,134 cases, the North West 17,791, Mpumalanga 11,552, Limpopo 7,502 and the Northern Cape 3,997.

These figures are based on 2,830,635 total tests, of which 28,424 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

