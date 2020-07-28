Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral

Crocia Events, flagged during an investigation for potentially receiving “duplicate payments” for the funerals of three ANC struggle stalwarts, has secured a contract for the funeral of Andrew Mlangeni.

Mlangeni, who turned 95 in June, died last week after a short illness. He will be buried in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would receive a special official funeral category 1 as a mark of respect.

Crocia Events, owned by socialites Sammy Mashita and wife Pheladi Mphahlele — who in December 2018 married in a three-day society wedding at which US R&B star Anthony Hamilton performed — was appointed by the DPWI on Monday for Mlangeni’s funeral.

Mashita confirmed to TimesLIVE that his company has been appointed. “We can confirm the appointment of Crocia for Tata Mlangeni’s funeral. The rest you must refer to DPWI [the department of public works and infrastructure],” he said.

He declined to say how much the department would be charged.

“The department has all the information and has been sharing freely with the media, including cost,” he said.