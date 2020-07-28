South Africa

Two more bodies in Hartswater farm murder found, fifth suspect arrested

28 July 2020 - 18:55 By Iavan Pijoos
Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were allegedly attacked on their smallholding in the Northern Cape on Sunday. Five people have since been arrested in connection with their murders.
Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were allegedly attacked on their smallholding in the Northern Cape on Sunday. Five people have since been arrested in connection with their murders.
Image: Supplied

The last two bodies of Brand family members who went missing at the weekend were found on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that the bodies of Danie Brand, 83, and his wife Breggie, 73, were found in an open veld in Takaneng township, near Taung in the North West.

The body of their daughter Elzabie, 54, who had visited her parents at the weekend, was also found in the same area earlier on Tuesday.

A massive search was launched when the family went missing after allegedly being attacked on their smallholding in Hartswater, in the Northern Cape, on Sunday.

After a search, Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung. Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe after 11pm on Monday.

Naidoo confirmed earlier on Tuesday that three suspects were initially arrested — a 42-year-old woman and two males aged 18 and 19. He said police later arrested a fourth suspect, aged 20.

By Tuesday evening, Naidoo said a fifth suspect, a 36-year-old man, had also been arrested.

Those arrested will face three counts of murder, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicle. They are expected to appear in the Hartswater magistrate's court on Thursday.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Couple missing, four held as drone finds daughter's body in Hartswater

The body of one of the missing women of the Brand family was found with the help of a drone in a veld early on Tuesday morning.
News
9 hours ago

Anguish for family as police search for elderly couple 'attacked on smallholding'

Family members of the Brand household from Hartswater in the Northern Cape are in anguish as police search for an elderly couple who went missing ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  4. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X