South Africa

WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits

28 July 2020 - 14:37 By Iavan Pijoos
A gang used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
A gang used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Image: Screengrab of video

A cash-in-transit van was blown apart during a brazen heist at a 4-way stop at Letlhabile, near Brits, in the North West.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling to a shopping centre at around 8am on Monday when it was hit head-on by a bakkie.

Shortly after, an armed gang opened fire on the van and ordered the guards out, said Muridili.

The gang used explosives to blow open the armoured vehicle and fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

Bullet still lodged in head of civilian caught in OR Tambo heist crossfire

The mother of a 26-year-old man shot in the head during a gun battle between police and suspects at OR Tambo International Airport is distraught that ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Cash van driver shot during brazen heist in Vanderbijlpark

A cash-in-transit security guard was shot and wounded during a brazen heist in Vanderbijlpark, in the south of Gauteng on Thursday morning, police ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X