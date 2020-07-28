South Africa

WATCH | Locals loot beer from SAB truck on highway

28 July 2020 - 11:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Motorists and nearby residents helped themselves to brew when a truck transporting beer lost its load on the Mabopane highway in Gauteng.
Image: 123rf.com /Joshua Resnick

Thirsty throats were soothed on Monday when locals stole beer after a Castle Lite truck lost its load on the Mabopane highway in Gauteng.

Videos of people rejoicing after the incident were shared on social media by various users.

In some of the videos, police officials can be seen on sight as motorists and nearby residents rush to grab beers, despite the ban on alcohol during lockdown level 3.

SAB confirmed to TimesLIVE it was aware of the incident.

Watch the videos below:

Alcohol ban

The ban on alcohol sales was reintroduced earlier this month when President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol-related trauma cases had increased since the ban was lifted in June, causing the country’s hospitals to struggle to treat Covid-19 patients.

In the latest gazette, the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor is prohibited.

The transportation of liquor is also prohibited, except when the transportation is in relation to alcohol required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap or alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products.

According to police minister Bheki Cele private consumption of alcohol is not illegal.

