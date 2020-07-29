South Africa

Andrew Mlangeni's children say his death left them 'cold' and 'devastated'

29 July 2020 - 11:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The children of ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni (pictured in this file photo) say they are devastated by his death, and that he was the soul of the family.
The children of ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni (pictured in this file photo) say they are devastated by his death, and that he was the soul of the family.
Image: City of Joburg

Children of the late Andrew Mlangeni said his death had left them “cold” and “devastated”.

“Your untimely death left me devastated,” said Mlangeni's son Sello at his father's funeral at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on Wednesday.

He said Mlangeni has served the country quietly without fanfare.

“You took pride in being a back room boy. Despite your prominence, you were always accessible to ordinary people,” said Sello.

“You are known for your resilience against human adversity. Your death has left us shattered. You were physically and mentally strong. You were the soul of the family.

“You may have passed on but your soul lives within us. We take comfort that you will be reuniting with your loving wife, June. You will also be reuniting with your comrades who departed before you. We are proud of the contribution you have made in this country,” Sello said.

“My heart is cold,” Mlangeni's daughter, Sylvia said.

She described Mlangeni as a loving person.

“He was someone we went to when we had problems. We shared him with the whole nation. It is difficult to console yourself when you are in pain, but with the support we have received, we feel consoled.

“All we need to do is celebrate his life. He has lived a beautiful life. We will dearly miss him,” she said.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Andrew Mlangeni, a 'true role model' youth should emulate: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the late Andrew Mlangeni was a role model the youth should emulate
Politics
3 hours ago

'ANC would not gather people during time of coronavirus' - Mbalula on large crowd outside Mlangeni's home

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the people who surrounded late struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's coffin on Tuesday "erupted spontaneously".
Politics
5 hours ago

I'll take over baton from Andrew Mlangeni: Thandi Modise

A long guard of honour on Tuesday afternoon welcomed the body of the late struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni as he entered the gates of his Dube, ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Circular hints at 'possible' phased-in return for pupils in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X