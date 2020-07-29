Excess deaths soar to 22,279 - more than four times official Covid-19 toll

This is more than four times the number of deaths directly attributed to Covid-19 on the same date.

A co-author of the weekly reports, Prof Debbie Bradshaw, said last week that "the timing and geographic pattern leaves no room to question whether this is associated with the Covid-19 epidemic".

SAMRC president and CEO Prof Glenda Gray said excess deaths associated with the pandemic "may be attributed to both Covid-19 deaths as well non-Covid-19 due to other diseases such as TB, HIV and non-communicable diseases, as health services are reorientated to support this health crisis”.

SA's official Covid-19 mortality rate is 1.58%, compared with a global average of 3.91%. If all the excess deaths estimated by the council are included, SA's all-cause pandemic mortality rate would be over 6.5%.