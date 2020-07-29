South Africa

LISTEN | Something must be done to save 2020 school year, say experts

29 July 2020 - 16:59 By Paige Muller
Tholiwe Hlophe (left) and Skhumbuzo Mchunu - parents at Sobonakhona Secondary School at Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal - disinfect a classroom.
Tholiwe Hlophe (left) and Skhumbuzo Mchunu - parents at Sobonakhona Secondary School at Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal - disinfect a classroom.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of schools and the extension of the school year last week, but at what cost to South African students and the larger economy?

Prof Nic Spaull, a senior researcher at Stellenbosch University, and associate professor Maximus Sefotho at the University of Johannesburg outline the dire consequences for the future of SA and its students should more of the 2020 academic year be lost.

Both agree that urgent steps need to be taken to get learning back on track.

Here is what they had to say:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools: what you need to know

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) has threatened to shut down all private schools in the country that remain open during the four-week Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

Teacher unions 'tight-lipped' while future of academic year remains unclear

Five teacher unions met basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Monday night to find out when minister Angie Motshekga will reveal ...
News
1 day ago

Fedsas awaits Motshekga on new directives on school reopening before taking action

The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says it is awaiting further directions from basic education minister Angie Motshekga on the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Circular hints at 'possible' phased-in return for pupils in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X