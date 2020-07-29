LISTEN | Something must be done to save 2020 school year, say experts

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of schools and the extension of the school year last week, but at what cost to South African students and the larger economy?

Prof Nic Spaull, a senior researcher at Stellenbosch University, and associate professor Maximus Sefotho at the University of Johannesburg outline the dire consequences for the future of SA and its students should more of the 2020 academic year be lost.

Both agree that urgent steps need to be taken to get learning back on track.

Here is what they had to say: