Medical workers biggest losers when it comes to PPE corruption: Sama

The South African Medical Association (Sama) on Wednesday pushed to remind the government that medics bore the biggest brunt of the corruption surrounding the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The association said dubious medical tenders jeopardised medical workers’ wellbeing as well the country’s economy and reputation.

“Over the past few weeks there have been numerous reports of alleged wrongdoing and corruption. The most recent high-profile case involves the spokesperson to the president. As a professional body representing doctors, we take a strong stand against these purported abuses,” said Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the association.

She was referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, who is now on special leave amid probes that her husband’s company sought to secure a multimillion-rand tender from the Gauteng health department that was linked to the supply of PPE.