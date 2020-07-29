NDZ doesn't have power to prohibit, British American Tobacco tells court

The lockdown regulation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products violates the rights of every participant in the supply chain for tobacco and vaping products — from smokers, tobacconists and tobacco farmers to manufacturers and retailers.

And the minister who promulgated the regulation does not have the power under the law to prohibit the sale and distribution of the products.

These submissions were made by British American Tobacco and nine other applicants in a court application before the high court in Cape Town.

They are challenging regulation 45 of the Disaster Management Act, gazetted and signed by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The matter is set to be heard next week.

In heads of arguments submitted this week, counsel for the applicants, Alfred Cockrell and Achmat Toefy, argued their case was different to the challenge by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), which was dismissed by the high court in Pretoria last month.