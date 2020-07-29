‘Our lives are destroyed, hearts broken’: daughter on Hartswater murders

A glimmer of hope they would be found alive, that it was all just a bad nightmare, and a family looking forward to a much-anticipated camping trip.

These were the thoughts lingering in the mind of Heidie Taljaard on Wednesday about her kind and loving parents Danie Brand, 83, and Breggie, 73, and her “soft and fragile” sister Elzabie, 54.

At midday on Sunday Heidie and her husband Wikus, who live in Cape Town, shared a memorable phone call with them. Hours later the three would be caught up in a robbery, abducted and then murdered.

“We spoke for quite a while. Our family loves camping, so we were discussing a family trip, and we said we will take them out on a camp with a caravan.

“We had to cut the call because my father was boasting about my mother’s cooking and how he was looking forward to having Sunday lunch. They normally take naps after lunch so we left them,” an emotional Taljaard told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Later on Sunday the family could not be reached. The next day, Stephen Bennie, an old school friend of Heidi's, went out to the farm to check.

“I normally ask him to check on my parents every now and then, but on Monday he didn’t say much and all he said was that there had been a break-in and there was blood all over,” she said.