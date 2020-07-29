Overcrowding, infected staff & shortages: Nehawu details its hospital 'fact-finding' results

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) on Tuesday briefed the media on what it said was a fact-finding mission on the state's readiness to confront Covid-19 in hospitals.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the site visits were done in response to complaints from union members about their working conditions.

Saphetha explained the findings and detailed recommendations which would help improve conditions.

Here are quotes from the union's site visits:

PPE provisions

“In almost all health-care institutions that were visited, our teams found there were generalised shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) four months after the union was told by government there was enough PPE in stock, and that it was undertaking additional procurement to replenish what was in the warehouses.”

Cleaning staff

“In some institutions, cleaning staff and porters were left unprotected because of the misconception that PPE is only for clinical staff. They regularly have to clear contaminated areas.”