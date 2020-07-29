Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school

“We read the article, and Etaine’s story - maybe because it was first, maybe because I live in Cape Town, so I know the community a bit more - really resonated with me,” said Young.

“We felt that although relatively speaking we’re a small business, we had to do something. We reached out to the school and although this started out as very much a project around Etaine, we realised the problem is a lot bigger than that.”

In fact, the problems in the school's community of Bellville South are immense, and for some children financial pressures and personal circumstances can prove too much.

Outside Kasselsvlei's entrance, crowds of teenagers sit around smoking or stand on corners - ripe for a life of crime and gangsterism.

Pupils have been asked to bring their cellphones to school so they can download schoolwork using free WiFi, but the phones are often stolen by children who have already turned their backs on the education system.

For others, there is a choice between bread and transport money to school. Parents increasingly opt for bread.

Dyers said that even though fees are relatively low, at R1,500 for the year, "our parents cannot afford that - 30% to 40% are on Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] grants at the moment. You’ll find that the majority of our learners’ grandparents look after them, because the parent is not able to look after that child.”