Residents of 'hotspot' Chatsworth to hold vigil as Covid-19 infections surge
Amid growing concern about Chatsworth being declared a Covid-19 hotspot, residents will hold a vigil on Friday night to highlight the need to fight the pandemic by following stipulated rules.
On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala named Chatsworth as one of many areas in the province that the government was anxious about.
Since then a notice has been circulating on social medical platforms calling for residents in the area of Montford to light candles and stand at their driveways between 7 and 7.30pm.
“Let's stand united as a community in the fight against Covid-19,” the notice read.
Last week residents in Moorton, an area in Chatsworth which recorded the township's first Covid-19 death, lit candles and lanterns outside their homes and prayed for a woman who died from the virus.
The vigil was also to show support for residents who were infected and isolating at home.
Community activist Visvin Reddy said Chatsworth was in “crisis”.
“We have been warned that infections would peak during this time. Chatsworth is a hotspot area and the virus is spreading rapidly. Just today the autopsy results of someone I knew showed that he was positive with Covid-19. It is terrifying,” said Reddy.