Residents of 'hotspot' Chatsworth to hold vigil as Covid-19 infections surge

Amid growing concern about Chatsworth being declared a Covid-19 hotspot, residents will hold a vigil on Friday night to highlight the need to fight the pandemic by following stipulated rules.

On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala named Chatsworth as one of many areas in the province that the government was anxious about.

Since then a notice has been circulating on social medical platforms calling for residents in the area of Montford to light candles and stand at their driveways between 7 and 7.30pm.

“Let's stand united as a community in the fight against Covid-19,” the notice read.