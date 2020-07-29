South Africa

Residents of 'hotspot' Chatsworth to hold vigil as Covid-19 infections surge

29 July 2020 - 12:25 By Suthentira Govender
Residents of Chatsworth will hold a vigil outside their homes on Friday night as Covid-19 infections continue to surge in the south Durban township.
Residents of Chatsworth will hold a vigil outside their homes on Friday night as Covid-19 infections continue to surge in the south Durban township.
Image: www.pexels.com

Amid growing concern about Chatsworth being declared a Covid-19 hotspot, residents will hold a vigil on Friday night to highlight the need to fight the pandemic by following stipulated rules.

On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala named Chatsworth as one of many areas in the province that the government was anxious about.

Since then a notice has been circulating on social medical platforms calling for residents in the area of Montford to light candles and stand at their driveways between 7 and 7.30pm.

“Let's stand united as a community in the fight against Covid-19,” the notice read.

Last week residents in Moorton, an area in Chatsworth which recorded the township's first Covid-19 death, lit candles and lanterns outside their homes and prayed for a woman who died from the virus.

The vigil was also to show support for residents who were infected and isolating at home.

Community activist Visvin Reddy said Chatsworth was in “crisis”.

“We have been warned that infections would peak during this time. Chatsworth is a hotspot area and the virus is spreading rapidly. Just today the autopsy results of someone I knew showed that he was positive with Covid-19. It is terrifying,” said Reddy.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN premier tells citizens 'the Covid-19 storm is here'

KwaZulu-Natal is in the midst of weathering the Covid-19 storm, as confirmed by a drastic increase in positive cases over the past week.
Politics
2 days ago

Chatsworth police station closes again after staff test positive for Covid-19

The Chatsworth police station, south of Durban, has closed after staff have tested positive for Covid-19 again.
News
1 week ago

Chatsworth man dies seven weeks after contracting Covid-19

A Chatsworth man, believed to be the first person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the sprawling south Durban township, has died nearly two ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Circular hints at 'possible' phased-in return for pupils in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X