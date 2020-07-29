Returning from abroad? Here's how to apply for self-quarantine at home

It is now possible for repatriated South Africans to apply to self-quarantine for 10-14 days in their home or at a facility of their choice.

Those who wish to isolate in the comfort of their home and not in a state-assigned quarantine facility must submit a written application at least 72 hours before the intended date of travel to the heath director-general to obtain approval.

If the application of a person arriving in the country is approved, he or she will be allowed to self-quarantine or isolate on arrival and will be subjected to health reporting protocols and regular follow-ups by the department of health

Previously, expatriates were assigned a site to quarantine for up to 14 days, then later were allowed to return to their place of residence from a quarantine or isolation facility.

According to new directives issued by health minister Zweli Mkhize, people returning to SA from abroad may self-isolate for a fixed period.