South Africa

Returning from abroad? Here's how to apply for self-quarantine at home

29 July 2020 - 06:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
It is now possible for repatriated South Africans to apply to self-quarantine for 10-14 days in their own home or at a facility of their choice.
Those who wish to isolate in the comfort of their home and not in a state-assigned quarantine facility must submit a written application at least 72 hours before the intended date of travel to the heath director-general to obtain approval.

If the application of a person arriving in the country is approved, he or she will be allowed to self-quarantine or isolate on arrival and will be subjected to health reporting protocols and regular follow-ups by the department of health

Previously, expatriates were assigned a site to quarantine for up to 14 days, then later were allowed to return to their place of residence from a quarantine or isolation facility.

According to new directives issued by health minister Zweli Mkhize, people returning to SA from abroad may self-isolate for a fixed period.

Expatriates now allowed to self-isolate on return from abroad, says NGO

AfriForum says it welcomes regulations that have been published in the Government Gazette which stipulate that people returning to South Africa from ...
News
1 week ago

Asymptomatic patients should isolated for 10 days from the time of testing positive for Covid-19. Those with mild, moderate or severe symptoms should isolate for 10 days from their onset.

Applications for those who wish to self-quarantine at home must include proof of suitable premises for self-isolation, contact details during the isolation period and the person’s itinerary for the preceding 30 days.

“Where approval for self-quarantine has not been granted or it has been determined that the person has failed to adhere to the self-quarantine conditions, such a person will be placed at in a state-identified quarantine facility,” said Mkhize.

To qualify for self-quarantine or self-isolation, applicants must have the following:

  • a separate, well-ventilated bedroom with a bathroom and toilet, or a residence that is not shared with people who are not subject to quarantine;
  • meals served in the room with disposable utensils or utensils that are separate and are washed properly if there are people in the household who are not subject to quarantine;
  • support from friends or family that can facilitate the drop-off of food and medicine at the entrance if one is not able to make use of online shopping facilities and contactless deliveries;
  • a thermometer that will allow one to measure one's temperature daily;
  • access to the internet and a phone that allows the daily reporting of symptoms;
  • access to a private physician that one can contact should one be in need of medical advice or care; and
  • a contact number where he or she can be reached during the period of self-quarantine or self-isolation.

Those who wish to apply for self-isolation on return to SA can click here. Once completed, the form must be sent to quarantine@healthpmo.co.za, CCing Albertina.Menyatso@health.gov.za and Pam.masilela@health.gov.za

