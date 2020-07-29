South Africa

Three-year-old dies after shooting in Cape Town

29 July 2020 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
A child died after three suspects stopped in front of a house in Eersterivier and started shooting on Tuesday night. File image
A child died after three suspects stopped in front of a house in Eersterivier and started shooting on Tuesday night. File image
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A three-year-old girl was killed in a shooting incident in Eersterivier on Tuesday night.

Police said preliminary reports showed three unknown suspects stopped in front of a house at 8.30pm and started shooting randomly. 

The child was hit in the head and died in hospital, said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The police's Anti-Gang Unit deployed to the scene found five firearms, including a shot gun, during a search of a nearby house.

Two teenagers were among five suspects arrested during the search.

The suspects have been charged with possession of illegal firearms.

© TimesLIVE 

Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Gang shootings claim lives of seven children in one year in Port Elizabeth

Seven children were killed in gang-related shootings between January 2019 and January 2020 in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  4. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  5. Circular hints at 'possible' phased-in return for pupils in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X