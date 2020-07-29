Three-year-old dies after shooting in Cape Town

A three-year-old girl was killed in a shooting incident in Eersterivier on Tuesday night.

Police said preliminary reports showed three unknown suspects stopped in front of a house at 8.30pm and started shooting randomly.

The child was hit in the head and died in hospital, said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The police's Anti-Gang Unit deployed to the scene found five firearms, including a shot gun, during a search of a nearby house.

Two teenagers were among five suspects arrested during the search.

The suspects have been charged with possession of illegal firearms.

