Traditional leaders fume after Joburg school rejects pupil wearing isiphandla

The bracelet, isiphandla, is made from animal skin and is worn until it breaks off from the wrist.

The traditional leaders said schools and other public institutions should accommodate and show tolerance of SA's cultural diversity.

“South Africa is a multicultural and multiracial society, hence we advocate for the respect of all cultures in the republic,” said the group.

“On behalf of all traditional leaders in the country, the NHTL condemns in the strongest terms any form of discrimination, particularly on the basis of cultures.

“We hereon further express utter dismay and rejection of any form of encroachment by any institutions on cultural practices and beliefs of Africans. Any form of prejudice, particularly in respect of African cultures, is an antithesis of our founding tenets as a constitutional democracy and must be condemned with the abhorrence it deserves.”