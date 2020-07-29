Truck drivers 'stuck for three days' in 15km queue at Zim-SA border

Trucks are backed up in long queues at the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe, with some drivers complaining that they have been stuck for three days.

When GroundUp visited the area on Tuesday, July 28, the queue of trucks crossing into Zimbabwe or on their way to Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania stretched back about 15km to Nancefield in Musina.

“I really do not know what is going on at the border. Since I joined the queue on Sunday evening July 26, I have not yet moved even 900m,” said Newancy Mudzimurenga, a driver for J F Transport.

Mudzimurenga delivers assorted goods to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi. He was coming from Johannesburg.

Louis Muchemwa, a driver for Skar Freight, said he had been at the same spot, at the China City mall in Musina, since Monday, 6pm.