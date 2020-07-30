Hawks arrest employees of KZN Premier's Office for fraud and corruption

Nine people, including five employees from the KwaZulu-Natal Premier's Office, are expected to appear in the Durban commercial crimes court on Thursday after being arrested by the Hawks.

TimesLIVE understands that the accused, who include senior-ranking officials from the Premier's Office, will appear on charges of fraud and corruption to the tune of R24m.

The case is believed to be linked to seven companies which were awarded tenders to render catering services for events held by the Premier's Office from as far back as 2012.

This is a developing story.

© TimesLIVE