South Africa

Hawks arrest employees of KZN Premier's Office for fraud and corruption

30 July 2020 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE
Nine provincial employees were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday.
Nine provincial employees were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Nine people, including five employees from the KwaZulu-Natal Premier's Office, are expected to appear in the Durban commercial crimes court on Thursday after being arrested by the Hawks.

TimesLIVE understands that the accused, who include senior-ranking officials from the Premier's Office, will appear on charges of fraud and corruption to the tune of R24m.

The case is believed to be linked to seven companies which were awarded tenders to render catering services for events held by the Premier's Office from as far back as 2012.

This is a developing story.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

Western Cape magistrate faces fraud charges for 'moonlighting'

A Western Cape magistrate is set to swap his robes for the dock.
News
2 hours ago

Failed plan to hack Sassa and steal grant money lands three behind bars

Three men who were allegedly planning to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been arrested, the Hawks said on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa
  5. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X