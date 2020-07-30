Cape Town hospital shares ICU info in global bid to beat pandemic

Cape Town’s Groote Schuur Hospital, one of the biggest public health facilities in the country, will be sharing what goes on in its intensive care unit with hundreds of other hospitals across the world.

The hospital and the University of Cape Town have joined a global study on how to help the people most critically ill with Covid-19.

The study is hosted by an international consortium and the aim is to share “clinical insights” and information on which technologies are most effective in treating those facing death from the infection. It was conceived at the beginning of the year.

Groote Schuur joins almost 400 other hospitals in the endeavour. SA is one of 52 countries involved.