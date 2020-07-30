COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng surpass 100,000 mark

July 30 2020 - 07:59

Buhle Samuels slams SA's Covid-19 response: 'Our people continue to suffer'

Actress Buhle Samuels has shared her heartbreak at seeing social grant recipients line up in groups to collect their money when they should be at home, trying to stay safe from Covid-19.

The star took to Twitter this week to criticise the government's response to the pandemic, which has left the vulnerable still needing to go out and collect grants.

“It hurts me to see people lined up at the post office for their grants. I wish there was a better solution to the problem,” she said.