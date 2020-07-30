COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng surpass 100,000 mark
July 30 2020 - 07:59
Buhle Samuels slams SA's Covid-19 response: 'Our people continue to suffer'
Actress Buhle Samuels has shared her heartbreak at seeing social grant recipients line up in groups to collect their money when they should be at home, trying to stay safe from Covid-19.
The star took to Twitter this week to criticise the government's response to the pandemic, which has left the vulnerable still needing to go out and collect grants.
“It hurts me to see people lined up at the post office for their grants. I wish there was a better solution to the problem,” she said.
July 30 2020 - 07:37
It was all just an error of judgment: Diko
He should have read the room.
That's the word from the president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko on her husband’s tender saga.
July 30 2020 - 07:35
Fear, self-respect and hope swirl in minds of newly jobless in UIF queue
Scores of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applicants stand anxiously in long queues at the labour centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.
Applicants wearing face masks clutch onto their documents as they watch the slow-moving queue. Some pass the time by listening to music on headphones. Others sit in the sun on the pavement while waiting for their turn. No-one speaks.
TimesLIVE visited the centre this week. A wooden table with a labour department official is stationed at the gate at the centre. Every person entering the centre has to sign in at the register.
July 30 2020 - 07:34
Data shows Western Cape Covid-19 cases are dropping
The Western Cape has not only passed its Covid-19 peak but the dreaded “long plateau” seems to have given way to a steady decline in cases, according to data presented during a provincial government press briefing on Wednesday.
Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said sequencing of viral strands showed that during February and early March there were already about nine cases of local transmission, which helped to explain why the Western Cape was the first province to peak.
July 30 2020 - 07:20
Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng surpass 100,000 mark
GAUTENG PROVINCE REGISTERS 62% COVID-19 RECOVERIES, SURPASSING THE 100K MARK: @GautengHealth is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recovered COVID-19 cases in the province. Total number of confirmed cases as of 28th July 2020 sit at 164 548, with 102 519 recoveries. pic.twitter.com/P7Nl6xZyS7— Dr Bandile Masuku (@bandilemasuku) July 29, 2020