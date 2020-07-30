South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng surpass 100,000 mark

30 July 2020 - 07:26 By TimesLIVE
Dr Bandile Masuku MEC of health in Gauteng announced that recoveries of the virsus in the province have surpassed 100,000.
Dr Bandile Masuku MEC of health in Gauteng announced that recoveries of the virsus in the province have surpassed 100,000.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

July 30 2020 - 07:59

Buhle Samuels slams SA's Covid-19 response: 'Our people continue to suffer'

Actress Buhle Samuels has shared her heartbreak at seeing social grant recipients line up in groups to collect their money when they should be at home, trying to stay safe from Covid-19.

The star took to Twitter this week to criticise the government's response to the pandemic, which has left the vulnerable still needing to go out and collect grants. 

“It hurts me to see people lined up at the post office for their grants. I wish there was a better solution to the problem,” she said.

July 30 2020 - 07:37

It was all just an error of judgment: Diko

He should have read the room.

That's the word from the president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko on her husband’s tender saga.

July 30 2020 - 07:35

Fear, self-respect and hope swirl in minds of newly jobless in UIF queue

Scores of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applicants stand anxiously  in long queues at the labour centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.  

Applicants wearing face masks clutch onto their documents as they watch the slow-moving queue. Some pass the time by listening to music on headphones. Others sit in the sun on the pavement while waiting for their turn. No-one speaks.

TimesLIVE visited the centre this week. A wooden table with a labour department official is stationed at the gate at the centre. Every person entering the centre has to sign in at the register.

July 30 2020 - 07:34

Data shows Western Cape Covid-19 cases are dropping

The Western Cape has not only passed its Covid-19 peak but the dreaded “long plateau” seems to have given way to a steady decline in cases, according to data presented during a provincial government press briefing on Wednesday.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said sequencing of viral strands showed that during February and early March there were already about nine cases of local transmission, which helped to explain why the Western Cape was the first province to peak.

July 30 2020 - 07:20

Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng surpass 100,000 mark 

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa
  4. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  5. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X