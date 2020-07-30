Data shows Western Cape Covid-19 cases are dropping

Oxygen use per day across the province’s health care centres peaked at about 30 tonnes per day by the end of June, but that figure is also on the decline — and so are reported deaths.

Cloete said the province is comparing their data with data collected by the Medical Research Council (SAMRC). In their modelling, they have included deaths they expect to find when doing further lab analysis on reported natural deaths in the province.

“The medical research council are tracking what they call excess natural deaths which according to home affairs have been registered in the country,” he said.

“Because we’ve had fewer deaths over the last week, we will compare again to their home affairs deaths access report today to see how we correlate, because we are correlating with them additional deaths of patients with laboratory diagnoses of Covid-19 [that] are now being confirmed through ID number linkage to the population register.”

This means that every person who dies due to natural causes can be investigated and tracked through their ID numbers to find out how they died.

“They are also asking us to see if some of the excess deaths are in non-Covid-19 cases — are there an increase in other deaths like TB or HIV that aren’t Covid-19 related cases?”