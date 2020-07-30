Drive-by 'march' under way as suspects appear for Hartswater killings
Five suspects are expected to appear in the Hartswater magistrate’s court on Thursday after the brutal murder of an elderly couple and their daughter in the Northern Cape.
Shocked residents and farmers from surrounding areas took to the streets in cars, bakkies and tractors ahead of their appearance in a “march” against the killings.
Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were found dead in open fields around the Taung area on Tuesday. A massive search was carried out when the family went missing after allegedly being attacked on their property in Hartswater.
Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe after 11pm on Monday.
Five suspects were arrested on three counts of murder, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicles.
Family and the community, still reeling from shock, planned the “drive-by march”.
#HARTSWATER-MOORDE:— AfriForum (@afriforum) July 30, 2020
Die gemeenskap van Hartswater is uitmekaar geruk na die wrede moorde op 3 geliefde inwoners. Boere kom by die landdroshof in Hartswater bymekaar om die moorde te veroordeel.
Waar is jy President Ramaphosa? - https://t.co/ivXApCCNkH pic.twitter.com/jcTfVTP3aG
Farmers started to gather at the Magogong showgrounds from 7.30am. Hartswater community members planned to meet at the local hospital and members from the Christiana area planned to meet at Liba Afslaers.
The plan was to drive slowly past the local police station, court and church.
Organisers called for strict adherence to lockdown regulations, for marchers not to carry firearms and for no hate speech.