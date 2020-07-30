Eastern Cape 'will send patients to other provinces' as Covid-19 soars

The Eastern Cape will need to send Covid-19 patients to neighbouring provinces.

This was the admission from project management unit team leader Dr Sibongile Zungu, who said as new Covid-19 cases increased by about 2,000 a day, it would need help from its neighbours.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane appointed the unit a week ago to provide technical support and advice to the province. Zungu is the former head of the KwaZulu-Natal health department and is health minister Zweli Mkhize's clinical adviser.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday, Zungu said regions such as Alfred Nzo, Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani would need to send patients to KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Free State, respectively, as they were far from the province’s three tertiary hospitals.

Zungu said the Eastern Cape had failed to build field hospitals in time, which meant her unit has proposed that the province should rather focus on employing more health workers.