Fear, self-respect and hope swirl in minds of newly jobless in UIF queue

Scores of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applicants stand anxiously in long queues at the labour centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

Applicants wearing face masks clutch onto their documents as they watch the slow-moving queue. Some pass the time by listening to music on headphones. Others sit in the sun on the pavement while waiting for their turn. No-one speaks.

TimesLIVE visited the centre this week. A wooden table with a labour department official is stationed at the gate at the centre. Every person entering the centre has to sign in at the register.

One of the people in line, Wesley Takalani, said desperation forced him to stand in the queue at the centre.

“Our circumstances forced us to be here,” he said.