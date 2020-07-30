LISTEN | 'Please help me': mom struggling to submit maternity claim

During her last week of pregnancy, an exhausted Neo Mokgautsi stood in a queue at the labour department in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, for more than five hours, hoping to submit her maternity leave claim.

Fast forward and her baby will soon be three months old.

Mokgautsi, a sales assistant at a clothing store who was on maternity leave at the start of the lockdown, found herself back in the same queue.

All this time, she has been struggling to submit the claim.