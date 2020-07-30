South Africa

Resident wakes up to find body of unknown man on roof of his house

30 July 2020 - 10:04 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police are investigating a murder case after the body of an unknown man was found on the roof of a house in Port Elizabeth.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found on the roof of a house in the Bethelsdorp area.

The previous night, the resident had heard gunshots being fired, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

According to Naidu, the man could hear noises on his roof, but he did not go outside and instead waited until the next morning, on Wednesday, to investigate - which was when he made the discovery.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained two gunshot wounds, Naidu said.

“He is unknown and circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are also unknown at this stage.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and are appealing to the community to assist them in their investigation,” Naidu said.

Anyone who may be able to identify the deceased or may know his next of kin or any information relating to the murder, is asked to contract Sgt Tandiswa Nobebe on 067 403 1910 or SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005, Crime Stop on 0860010111, or their nearest police station.

© TimesLIVE

