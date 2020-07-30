SA's poor hit hard as basic food prices escalate 11.6% in a year

The cost of a basic household food basket has increased by 11.6% since July last year, hitting SA's low-income earners the hardest.

This is according to the latest household food index compiled by civil society initiative the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.

“The household food index is designed with women living on low incomes to provide a sense of what the food baskets of low-income households cost in Pietermaritzburg and is specifically designed to measure food price inflation as experienced by households living on low incomes."

Although based in Pietermaritzburg, the index provides a picture of food price inflation as experienced by low-income households throughout SA, said the group's Mervyn Abrahams.

According to the latest index report, the cost of the household food basket increased by R355.21 (11.6%) from R3,057.93 in July 2019 to R3,413.14 in July 2020.

Nineteen of the 38 foods in the total household food basket are subject to VAT.

“Foods subject to VAT make up 55% of the total cost of the household food basket. VAT on the total household food basket came to R242.85 in July 2020. This means 7.1% of the household food basket is made up of VAT.”

Poorer households are also feeling the brunt of increases in prices of household domestic and personal hygiene products.

“The cost of the household domestic and personal hygiene products basket increased by R46.23 (7.4%) from R628.82 in July 2019 to R675.05 in July 2020.