SNAPS: Absa Towers revamped into fancy residential units with gym & day care

One of Johannesburg city centre's tallest buildings, Towers Main, formerly known as Absa Towers, has been refurbished in a multibillion-rand project which will see the building accommodate private residents and Absa employees.

The apartments are only for rental and the prices range from R3,600 to R6,500 a month.

Property development companies including Atterbury and Ithemba properties collaborated on the Divercity project, which began three years ago with their cornerstone investors including Nedbank.

Divercity is a new investment fund which seeks to redevelop Absa Towers and Jewel City. Rian Reyneke, joint group CEO of Ithemba properties, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the building is a game changer for the city and its tenants.

“The development focused on nine floors of the building which were repurposed to A- grade office space that Absa will lease back from us for 10 years. From floor 10 all the way to the 30th floor, is brand-new rental apartments.”