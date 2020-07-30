Western Cape magistrate faces fraud charges for 'moonlighting'

A Western Cape magistrate is set to swap his robes for the dock.

The 53-year-old former magistrate, who worked at Thembalethu court in George, faces fraud charges after he was bust for allegedly moonlighting in the local municipal court.

According to the Hawks, the former magistrate allegedly committed the offence over a nine-month period seven years ago.

“It is alleged that between April 2013 to December 2013, he allegedly misled the department of justice by reporting on duty on a daily basis, and then proceeded to the George municipality valuation court wherein he illegally performed other judicial duties that earned him an extra income without due authorisation,” the Hawks said in a statement.

The magistrate is set to appear in the George regional court on September 14.