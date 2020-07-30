South Africa

Western Cape magistrate faces fraud charges for 'moonlighting'

30 July 2020 - 08:43 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
A Western Cape magistrate is set to appear in court for allegedly double-dipping.
A Western Cape magistrate is set to appear in court for allegedly double-dipping.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A Western Cape magistrate is set to swap his robes for the dock.

The 53-year-old former magistrate, who worked at Thembalethu court in George, faces fraud charges after he was bust for allegedly moonlighting in the local municipal court.

According to the Hawks, the former magistrate allegedly committed the offence over a nine-month period seven years ago.

“It is alleged that between April 2013 to December 2013, he allegedly misled the department of justice by reporting on duty on a daily basis, and then proceeded to the George municipality valuation court wherein he illegally performed other judicial duties that earned him an extra income without due authorisation,” the Hawks said in  a statement.

The magistrate is set to appear in the George regional court on September 14.

MORE

Mogoeng’s on an anti-Muslim mission to get me: Hlophe

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe says Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face an impeachment inquiry is potentially ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hlophe must face tribunal over assault allegations, says Judicial Conduct Committee

The Judicial Conduct Committee on Friday recommended that a Judicial Conduct Tribunal be established to investigate and report on allegations of ...
News
3 weeks ago

John Hlophe has big tobacco firms fuming over decision to postpone hearing

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has been dragged into the legal challenge against the ban on cigarette sales brought by tobacco giant ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa
  5. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X