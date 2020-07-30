South Africa

Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom

30 July 2020 - 13:44 By Aron Hyman
Image: 123RF/ Maksym Topchii

Police are looking for a young Cape Town mom in connection with a concealment of birth case after she left her foetus in a hospital bathroom after secretly giving birth there.

Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the woman arrived at the day hospital in Candlewood Street, Bonteheuwel, at 6.45am on Monday complaining of abdominal pains.

“The patient visited a bathroom for some time and left the building afterwards. Later that morning, a foetus was found by personnel members inside the trauma bathroom,” said Majikela.

Majikela said the woman was between 20 and 25, short, with short black hair. She was wearing beige/brown shorts with long socks and trainers.

“Police urge anyone with information that can help in identifying the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rochelle Van Schalkwyk (082-312-7221), or Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi (082-302-8437,” said Majikela.

© TimesLIVE

