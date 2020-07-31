'Alcohol is everywhere, but expensive': lockdown's leaky prohibition

Despite the lockdown ban on the sale of alcohol, booze is widely obtainable from SA's illicit market — booming as profiteers charge double or triple the usual cost of liquor sold at stores and taverns.

On July 12, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol was suspended with immediate effect, the second time during the coronavirus lockdown that booze has been placed on the restricted list.

While the president’s announcement left tens of thousands of South Africans seething and frustrated, suppliers of alcohol in the black market are seeing it as an opportunity to enrich themselves.

TimesLIVE spoke to men who source alcohol from the black market for both consumption and business.

Andile* told TimesLIVE in a sit-down interview that he had not stopped drinking alcohol during the prohibition.