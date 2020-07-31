Amid the gloom, SA scientists share innovation and data to help others

Prof Glenda Gray, chief executive of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), said at around the time of SA's first Covid-19 case in March, she was about to board a domestic flight.

Midair, she did a frenetic brainstorm.

That moment has now come to symbolise the time pressures and balancing act of SA’s abundant science community, many of whom shared their wisdom at a summit on innovation hosted by higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande and health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also scheduled to address the summit, but pulled out at the last minute.

“In the aeroplane, I put together a strategy I would share as soon as I landed,” said Gray.

As head of the SAMRC and with a CV stretching from here to Timbuktu, Gray had her finger on the pulse of the issues that would be urgent.

“The first issue was that of testing,” she said, “as I knew there was already a global problem with regards to reagents. Also, I knew we had to improve our surveillance in communities.”