South Africa

Another school torched in KZN

31 July 2020 - 12:31 By Lwandile Bhengu
A school in the Umlazi district was torched in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A school in the Umlazi district was torched in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Image: supplied

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the torching of a primary school.

In a statement on Thursday, the KZN department of education said preliminary results showed that Esiphukwini Primary School in Engonyameni, south of Durban, had been set alight by unknown people in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“This unfortunate and barbaric incident sets us back in that it happens at a time when as a department we have redirected most of our financial resources to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. We ask the community to work with the police to ensure that the culprits are swiftly apprehended," said Mshengu.

The department said it was still assessing the extent of the damage. Since the start of the lockdown, more than 225 schools in the province have either been set on fire or burgled.

The latest crime statistics, released on Friday, revealed that arson was down by 7.3% and malicious damage to property was down by 4.3% nationally.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE

#CrimeStats | School bullying sees murders, hundreds of serious assaults

Nine murders and 19 attempted murders which were recorded by the SA Police Service between April 2019 and March 2020 were as a result of bullying in ...
News
2 hours ago

Hush-hush talks on school year’s fate: this is what we know so far

Teacher unions are tight-lipped about their meeting with the basic education director-general over the rest of the academic year.
News
2 days ago

R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19

A security guard has been injured and a R6m hospital building in northern KwaZulu-Natal burnt to the ground, allegedly to protest the hospital being ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X