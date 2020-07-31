Charred human remains found on roadside outside Durban

Charred human remains have been discovered in a structure on the side of the road in Tongaat, north of Durban.

According to security company Reaction Unit SA, they were alerted to the remains of an unidentified male by a passer-by on Friday morning on Gopalall Hurbans Road.

“A passer-by contacted Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) at 09:14 and reported his findings. On arrival a car wash employee informed reaction officers that he was taking a shortcut to break sugar cane when he made the discovery,” said Rusa.

The man led the private security company to the scene where they discovered the remains in a wooden structure between a sugar cane plantation and a vegetable farm.

“The deceased was found in a prone position. He had been burnt beyond recognition,” said Rusa.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

TimesLIVE