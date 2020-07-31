Court battle to force state to look after 12-year-old Free State girl

She was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, was raped when she was seven by a neighbour, has been continuously neglected by her family, has never been to school, suffers from behavioural disorders and epilepsy and is now addicted to snuff and alcohol.

This is the life story so far of a 12-year-old Free State child who, on top of it all, has been “wholly neglected and treated with contempt” by social development, health and education authorities in the province.

This is the opinion of advocate Hasina Cassim who was appointed by the Free State High Court in January 2018 as a “curator ad litem”, to act on the child’s behalf.

Cassim has now brought an urgent application — to be heard on Tuesday — in which she admonishes government officials for not doing anything to protect the child, identified only as R, and for an order compelling them to take immediate action.