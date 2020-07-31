COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to address science summit on SA's response to Covid-19
July 31 2020 - 09:39
Job cuts, lock-ins, and fear: Domestic workers suffer Covid-19 squeeze
Domestic workers have faced the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis, say trade union officials, whose members have often been left high and dry by employers, with little protection from the government.
“Hunger is getting worse,” Gloria Kente, an organiser in the Western Cape for the South African Domestic and Service Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).
She said many domestic workers had either lost their jobs or had been indefinitely laid off due to Covid-19.
Some of those who lost their jobs were not registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund because employers did not comply with the regulations.
July 31 2020 - 08:21
Five important takeaways from David Makhura's briefing on PPE tender irregularities
Gauteng premier David Makhura briefed the media on Thursday during a weekly command council briefing about Covid-19 in the province.
He began by addressing the investigations into alleged PPE tender irregularities in the province. The premier described the allegations as the biggest financial scandal since he took over in 2014.
Makhura said he wants officials found guilty of wrongdoing to be held accountable.
July 31 2020 - 08:20
IN QUOTES | Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says funds not specifically for black people
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has silenced the “noise” regarding the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF).
Addressing the media on Thursday on the latest Covid-19 regulations governing the tourism and hospitality sector under level 3, Kubayi-Ngubane said there was “misleading noise” about who the funds are meant for.
July 31 2020 - 08:19
Gauteng shows taxi industry the money in anti-Covid-19 drive
The Gauteng government will pay R50m to taxi rank marshals and managers to help fight Covid-19.
But the plan has been questioned by transport specialists.
July 31 2020 - 08:17
WATCH | Gauteng MEC joins officials on special leave as SIU probes 102 companies
July 31 2020 - 07:29
Ramaphosa to address science summit on SA's response to Covid-19
"Under the theme "Harnessing science, technology and innovation in response to COVID-19: A national and international effort", the Summit will focus on health innovation and technologies, and social and economic sustainability during and after the pandemic. "