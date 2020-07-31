COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to address science summit on SA's response to Covid-19

July 31 2020 - 09:39

Job cuts, lock-ins, and fear: Domestic workers suffer Covid-19 squeeze

Domestic workers have faced the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis, say trade union officials, whose members have often been left high and dry by employers, with little protection from the government.

“Hunger is getting worse,” Gloria Kente, an organiser in the Western Cape for the South African Domestic and Service Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).

She said many domestic workers had either lost their jobs or had been indefinitely laid off due to Covid-19.

Some of those who lost their jobs were not registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund because employers did not comply with the regulations.